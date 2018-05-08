Family Of Raccoons Crashes Through Ceiling, Landing In Michigan Man’s Living Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A family of raccoons made a wild entrance when they crashed through a ceiling and landed in a Michigan homeowner's living room.

Emergency crews responded in Albion on Friday evening after receiving a 911 call, according to WXMI.

According to a lieutenant with the Sheridan Township Fire Department, a mother raccoon and her babies somehow broke through the ceiling and tumbled down, landing in an upholstered chair, according to the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

A man who lives there told emergency crews he heard a loud crash before finding the raccoons.

The Albion Department of Public Safety released video on Saturday of crews working to safely remove them (Caution: Video contains strong language).

The lieutenant says he was bit despite wearing safety gloves and received rabies shots as a precaution.

Their efforts were ultimately successful, thanks to a dog catch pole and a live trap, and the mama raccoon and her babies were released back into the wild in Sheridan Township.

The homeowner said he has since fixed what he thinks was the raccoons' entry point – an area above the front porch, police told the paper.