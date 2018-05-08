× Flood-Damaged Bridge Replacement Closing Blue Springs Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Blue Springs Road near Goshen is finally getting a new, permanent bridge.

The road was closed for two months in 2017 after floods that April washed part of the road away, leaving a large gap. A temporary bridge was put into place last June to allow one car at a time to cross the gap.

Nearly a year later, the temporary bridge is being replaced with a permanent one. The repair means the road will close starting Wednesday (May 9) so a permanent bridge can be installed. The road is expected to reopen Sept. 1, weather permitting.

No word on the cost of the new bridge, but it was estimated last year the new bridge would cost about $500,000.