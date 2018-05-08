Groundbreaking Held For New Dog Park In Siloam Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- A new dog park will open soon in Siloam Springs.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 9:30 a.m. Monday for the Tails and Trails Dog Park. The new park will be located in Bob Henry Park on West Benton Street.

The Siloam Springs Board of Directors approved a grant from Simmons Foods and a contract with Flintco Construction to begin building the park.

Organizers say there will be something for all dogs at the new park.

"Three areas, actually," said Mark Simmons, chairman of Simmons Foods. "There is going to be a workout area, a large dog area and a small dog area, and a pavilion so that the owners can sit and relax and watch their puppies."

The dog park is expected to be finished by October.