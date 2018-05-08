× Ozark Couple Found Dead In Georgia Ahead Of Divorce Court Date

COLUMBUS, Georgia (KFSM) — A domestic situation turned deadly Tuesday morning as a couple going through a divorce were found dead in the backyard of a Lyn Drive home in north Columbus.

Lora Gilbert, 26, and her husband, Jeffrey Gilbert, 25, were found dead of gunshot wounds in the backyard, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. It was uncertain how long they have been dead, but Lora Gilbert’s last known contact was just before 5 p.m. Monday.

“Apparently, he shot her and then shot himself,” Bryan said.

The families of both of the deceased have been notified, Bryan said. Both bodies will be sent to Atlanta for autopsies, the coroner said.

