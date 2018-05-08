× Police: Fayetteville Man Tortured Ex-Girlfriend’s Dog

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend’s dog last summer, giving the animal severe skin trauma and dermal burns during its bath.

Seth Edwards, 36, was arrested Saturday (May 5) in connection with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

The dog’s owner, who was then dating Edwards, said she came home on June 16, 2017, to find her dog with its eyes swollen shut and missing “a large amount” of hair and skin, according to the affidavit.

The woman said Edwards told her he gave the dog a bath and the water may have been too hot.

The woman took the dog to an animal hospital, where doctors diagnosed the dog with second- and third-degree burns from the scalding water.

A veterinarian told police the burn pattern was “atypical for something to be considered an accident,” according to the affidavit.

Fayetteville police noted Edwards was upset over being contacted about the incident, telling investigators any further correspondence should go through his attorney.

Edwards is free on a $3,500 bond. He has a hearing set for May 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.