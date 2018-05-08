× Police: Rogers Man Abused Teen For Years

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl for roughly five years.

Jermaine Rickey Williams, 36, was arrested Friday (May 4) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The girl told investigators Williams had “raped” and “molested” her since she was 9, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Williams was being held Tuesday (May 8) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 11 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to Arkansas statutes.