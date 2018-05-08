× Rogers Police Investigating Homicide

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are investigating a homicide, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

Foster said police responded to the 1300 block of Centennial Drive Saturday (May 5) at about 9:50 a.m. for a death investigation.

Misha Rivera, 48, was found dead in the living room of the home. Foster said that evidence indicated the death was not accidental.

The investigation shows that the suspect was known by the victim, and police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

If you have any information, contact Rogers police.