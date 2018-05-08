× Sebastian County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching For Missing Mansfield Woman With Alzheimer’s

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Mansfield woman.

Retha Moore, 73, was last seen at her house near Darlene Street in Mansfield at about 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 8), according to deputies.

Her family said she suffers Alzheimer’s disease.

She is five feet and six inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she was last seen wearing gray pants, gray shirt and carrying a white purse.

If you have any information, contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department.