Suspect Killed, Deputies Injured Following Active Shooter Situation In Hackett

Hackett (KFSM) — One person is dead and three deputies are injured following an active shooter situation with officials from multiple departments.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office confirms the suspect was killed and three deputies with the Sebastian County S.W.A.T. team were injured.

The deputies were taken to an area hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The situation began around 10:40 P.M. Monday (May 7) night.

No information has been given on how the standoff started.

The suspect barricaded themself on W. Highway 10 between Hackett and Greenwood.

Lavaca, Greenwood, Barling, Hackett, Arkansas State Police, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sebastian County S.W.A.T. team all responded.

