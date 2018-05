× WATCH: Summer-Like Heat Today, Showers Possible Late Tonight

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far, and today will be similar with highs in the mid 80s across Northwest Arkansas to around 90° in the River Valley. A few spotty showers will be possible late tonight but that will not do much to cool us down with highs expected back in the 80s to near 90 by Wednesday afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: