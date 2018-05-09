× Arkansas Regulars Give OK To $4.5 Billion Wind Catcher Project

The Arkansas Public Service Commission on Tuesday (May 8) gave Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) the go ahead for the controversial Wind Catcher Energy Connection project, a $4.5 billion project that will deliver wind energy from the Oklahoma Panhandle to the utility’s customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

The utility has more than 117,000 customers in Arkansas.

Since SWEPCO first announced the project in July 2017, supporters and opponents have debated the merits of the multistate wind energy project that will be partly owned by SWEPCO and its sister company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). Both are subsidiaries of Columbus, Ohio-based utility giant American Electric Power (AEP).

The project will originate with the so-called Wind Catcher facility in the Oklahoma Panhandle, which will be the largest wind farm in America and the second-largest in the world once operational. That 2,000-megawatt facility, developed by global wind energy operator Invenergy LLC, will generate power from 800 GE 2.5 megawatt turbines.

