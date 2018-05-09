× Centerton Man Sentenced For Meth Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A federal judge on Wednesday (May 9) sentenced a Centerton man to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine.

Thomas Matthew Swank, 36, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court to one cont of distribution of meth.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Benton County Sheriff’s department. Assistant United States Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case for the United States.

Judge Tim Brooks presided over sentencing.