Fayetteville Police Rule Out Foul Play In Investigation Into Trans Woman’s Death

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville police are ruling out foul play in the death of Amrita Mukti, 28, after results came in from an autopsy from the state crime lab.

According to Fayetteville Police Sgt. Anthony Murphy, officers found the trans woman dead in her apartment Monday (May 7th) while performing a welfare check. Initially detectives viewed the death as suspicious.

"There were just certain aspects of the crime scene that we don't normally see when it comes to unattended deaths or deaths that occur naturally," said Sgt. Murphy.

News of Mukti's death was a shock to family and friends of the tight knit transgender community in Northwest Arkansas. She was known for speaking up and protesting for transgender rights, she even served as a mentor and leader at Good Sheppard Lutheran Church.

In a Facebook post her mother, Shakeenah Kedem, said this in a post about her daughter, "My beautiful child will always be a part of me and remembered in the hearts of many as a courageous light filled soul."

With foul play off the table, Kedem is asking for Mukti's friends to come forward to authorities with any additional information on her final days.