Fort Smith Woman Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman was sentenced Wednesday (May 9) to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release and fined $1,400 for trafficking methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Ingrid Garcia, 40, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court to one count of distributing 50 or more grams of meth. Prosecutors dropped three other drug trafficking charges as part of her plea deal.

Federal and local agencies spent months investigating Garcia, using controlled buys to purchase roughly a quarter-pound of meth from her in October 2017, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Garcia was arrested Dec. 1, 2017, after Rogers police found a pound of meth in her purse during a traffic stop.

Agents later searched her home on North 26th Street in Fort Smith, where they reportedly found additional amounts of marijuana, meth, ammunition and four drug scales, according to court documents.