HARRISON (KFSM) — One person is dead in an early morning house fire in Harrison.

The Department of Emergency Management and the Harrison Fire Department said the house fire took place about 4:30 a.m. The Harrison Fire Department reported a residential structure fire in the 500 block of North Robinson Street.

One fatality, a male, was reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Harrison Fire Department is on the scene.