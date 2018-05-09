Names Of Deputies Injured In Deadly Hackett Shooting Released

HACKETT (KFSM) — A suspect was killed and three deputies were injured Tuesday morning (May 8) in an active shooting situation in Hackett.

The deputies were identified as Cpl. Sean Wallace, Cpl. Ron Decker and Deputy Rusty Wilson. Pevehouse said they were all members of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

They were treated and released from Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for non life-threatening injuries. Captain Phillip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies were injured from shotgun pellets from the suspect’s gun. The suspect was identified as Peter Boden, 48.

Cpl. Wallace is assigned to the special services division at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. His duties entail civil process, search and rescue activities and supervision of sex offender registration.

Cpl. Decker is assigned to the patrol division at the sheriff’s office. He is also a K-9 handler. He and his K-9, Enzo, support the sheriff’s office in drug interdiction and are known for their involvement in community outreach.

Deputy Wilson is a paramedic with Sebastian County EMS. He is a tactical EMS team member on the SWAT team.

The deputies were hit as they were keeping a perimeter around Boden’s home.