Paula Deen Coming To Northwest Arkansas On Friday

ROGERS (KFSM) — Celebrity chef and former cooking show host Paula Deen is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Deen will take part in a meet and greet at Hank’s Fine Furniture at 4308 Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in Rogers on Friday (May 11). The event takes place from 1-3 p.m.

Deen will be selling copies of her cookbook “At the Southern Table.” Proceeds from the event will benefit Arkansas Children’s Northwest Arkansas hospital in Springdale. Hank’s will match the proceeds.