× Police Investigating After Puppy Found Decapitated At Fort Smith Home

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a puppy was found decapitated at a Fort Smith home.

Police responded to two people on the 700 block of North 34th Street who said they returned home to find that one of their puppies had been decapitated.

They told police they had been at the hospital and when they came home at about 10 p.m. to feed the dogs, they were all fine.

When they got home at about 2 a.m., they found their bigger dogs outside of their fence. Police said they found one of the puppies had its head cut off and was laying by a dog kennel. The head was not found, according to police.

The decapitation was a clean cut and the backyard gate was left open. Police believe someone broke into the yard and cut the head off with something sharp.

The owners of the puppy told police they could not think of anyone who would do such a thing and were told to call police if they see any suspicious activity around their house.

The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating.