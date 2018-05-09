Springdale School District Celebrates National Walk And Bike To School Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Children and adults are choosing to walk or ride their bicycles to school Wednesday (May 9th). It's National Walk and Bike to School Day, and students at Walker Elementary are taking full advantage.

Mary Miller, the District Coordinator of School Health, said riding bikes and walking to school is good for the body, mind and environment.

"We feel like they get to school happy, healthy and ready to learn," Miller said.

Many schools in Springdale are surrounded by neighborhoods, which makes it easy for students to walk or ride their bike to school on a daily basis. The district does require students riding bikes to wear helmets.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse read a proclamation to the students of Walker Elementary declaring Wednesday (May 9th) Walk and Bike to School Day in Springdale.