Area Nonprofits, Libraries Are Recipients Of Literacy Foundation Grants

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced in a news release Thursday the recipients of $135,000 in literacy grants for Arkansas nonprofits, libraries and schools, and several local organizations made the list.

In Benton County, the Dogwood Literacy Council received $8,000, the Literacy Council of Benton County received $7,000, and the Gravette Public Library and Tutoring Resources of Arkansas in Rogers received $1,500 each.

The Crawford County Volunteers for Literacy in Van Buren received $2,500.

The Literacy Council of Western Arkansas in Fort Smith received $1,300.

In Washington County, the Ozark Literacy Council receive $8,000, and the Farmington Public Library Foundation received $1,500.

The foundation is accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 17. These grant support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in starting or expanding literacy efforts. Applications are available online at www.dgliteracy.org.