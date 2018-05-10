× ‘Barefoot Burglar’ Sentenced For Theft, Drug Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Farmington man dubbed the “barefoot burglar” by University of Arkansas police was sentenced last week to five years in prison for stealing several tools from Razorback Stadium last summer and a spate of other felony charges.

Elijah Waldner, 21, pleaded guilty May 2 in Washington County Circuit Court to commercial burglary, theft of property, two counts of theft by receiving, second-degree battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Video surveillance footage captured Waldner leaving Razorback Stadium in August 2017 with several tools and tool bags. Most of the equipment reappeared at the construction site the following day, according to Capt. Gary Crain, university police spokesman.

Police said they matched Waldner to the surveillance video through his tattoos and social media account.

Fayetteville police later arrested Waldner during a traffic stop on Razorback Road.

Waldner wrestled with police as they tried to handcuff him, injuring an officer in the process.

Police searched Waldner’s car and found three handguns, a baggie of marijuana, a scale, a crowbar, pliers and computer equipment used to erase cell phone data, according to an arrest report.