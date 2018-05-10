× Belans’ Blast Lifts Arkansas In SEC Quarterfinals

COLUMBIA, MO. (KFSM) – Arkansas limped into the SEC Tournament after being swept in the final regular season series. But the Razorbacks are limping no longer.

A day after they benefited from Kentucky miscues, Arkansas took matters into their own hands against No. 2 seed Georgia.

AJ Belans blasted a three-run home run in the third inning then the Arkansas offense blew the game open in the late innings as the Razorbacks posted an 8-3 win to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Arkansas will face No. 3 seed South Carolina on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with a berth in the SEC Championship game on the line. No. 7 seed Arkansas lost two of three games at South Carolina in the regular season.

Tori Cooper drove in a pair of runs on a pair of base hits to provide the offense while Autumn Storms and Mary Haff combined to handle the game in the circle. Storms gave up two runs in 3.2 innings before giving way to Haff, who won Arkansas’s first SEC Tournament game in 17 years on Wednesday. Haff recorded the final 10 outs to pick up her 26 win of the season.

Georgia outhit Arkansas 10-9 but the Bulldogs left nine runners on base while the Razorbacks drove in five runs with two outs.