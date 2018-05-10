Bella Vista’s Movie Theater Is Set To Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Sugar Creek Cinema is closing for good next week after almost 25 years of business, leaving Bella Vista without a movie theater.

“It's just one less opportunity for entertainment right here at home in Bella Vista,” Sue Smith said.

Sue Smith and her husband have been coming to the theater since they moved to Bella Vista almost 20 years ago.

“It has been great having a theater here and not having to travel far to go to the theater,” she said.

Bella Vista Economic Development Director Travis Stephens said they are very disappointed to see it go.

“We now have over 30,000 residents in Bella Vista and we are rapidly growing, so it's a bit surprising to lose a business like that, especially an entertainment venue,” Stephens said.

But with so many people moving into the city and new housing permits at record numbers, Stephens said this presents a lot of opportunities.

“That's one thing the city will be doing also, is reaching out to businesses that we know have either contacted us in the past that are interested in coming to Bella Vista or that we would like to see come to Bella Vista. So, we will be doing our part in trying to get something into the location very soon,” he said.

Cooper Communities owns the building housing Sugar Creek Cinema. It says closing the theater was a business decision on AMC’s part. Cooper is now reviewing opportunities for the building, but isn't ready to announce the plans.

The theater is set to close on May 17.