Charleston Student Expelled After Alleged School Threat

CHARLESTON (KFSM) — A Charleston student has been expelled after allegedly making threats against a school in the district, according to police.

School administrators said Thursday (May 10) there was “no credible evidence of immediate or future danger” in a statement on the district’s Facebook page.

The boy, who’s name wasn’t released, will receive mental health treatment, according to Charleston police.

Police said they received a tip about the alleged threat and had the boy in custody 30 minutes later, eventually releasing him to his parents.

Police said the boy’s father did have guns at home and all of the weapons were temporarily removed.

Charleston schools do not have school resource officers on site, but an officer will be at the school Friday, police said.

School administrators asked parents to contact the school at 479-965-7160 for any safety concerns about students or staff.