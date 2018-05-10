× Entrance Fees Increasing For Fort Smith National Historic Site

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The National Parks Service is increasing adult entrance fees for the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Starting June 1, the entrance fees to the park’s Visitor Center exhibits will increase to $10 per adult, up from the current fee of $7. The annual park pass will remain at $30. Children 15 and under are admitted for free, and admission to the grounds is also free.

All of the fees remain with the National Parks Service, and 80 percent of them remain with the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

The fee increase will be used to address infrastructure needs and improve the visitor experience.