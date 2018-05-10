× Fort Smith Police Search For Wanted Woman

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Investigators with the Fort Smith Police Department need your help finding a wanted person.

According to police, Alexis Bowman, 20, is currently wanted for three outstanding warrants out of Fort Smith for the charge of theft by deception. Bowman is also wanted for several unrelated warrants out of another county.

Detective Danny Stanley with the Financial Crimes Unit would like to speak to Bowman about her involvement in these cases.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bowman is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100, or River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME. Any information leading to an arrest in this case may also be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.