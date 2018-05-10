Hundreds Of Students Share Their Talents At Arts & Sounds Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The work of students in Fort Smith is being shown off for parents and teachers at the Fort Smith Public Schools Arts & Sounds Showcase.

More than 400 students from Northside and Southside High Schools including instrumentalists, photographers and dancer came together to show off their skills and work, but also to celebrate the Bicentennial of Fort Smith.

"We`ve never brought together our fine arts groups in this way before, so the 200th anniversary of the founding of Fort Smith is a really great opportunity to do it," Superintendent, Doug Brubaker said.

The talent can be seen through photography and dancing, but also heard through instruments and music.

"I feel like families don`t really get to see all of these things that we do while we`re at school, so this kind of gives an opportunity to show off to them what we`re good at," Hannah Bender, senior at Southside High School said.

Parents said their students have worked really hard throughout the school year and they're happy to see the rival schools join forces.

"I think it`s wonderful that they have come together because we`re a town and we should be a community, be a team and be excited to be together," Eva Haraway, parent said.

The showcase was held at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center.

The celebration of the Bicentennial doesn't end here. Events are planned and will continue throughout the rest of the year.

For a full list of those events or more information about the Bicentennial, click here.