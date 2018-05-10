× Lowell Police Searching For Snatch-And-Grab Suspect

LOWELL (KFSM) — Lowell police are looking for a suspect in a snatch-and-grab theft.

Police said that on April 29, an unknown white male entered one of the Kum & Go convenience stores in Lowell and “took property that did not belong to him.”

The man grabbed a container from the store and walked out the front door. He is described as a young white male with dark hair.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Lowell Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, or Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS (8477).