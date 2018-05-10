× Man Arrested In Rogers Homicide Investigation

ROGERS (KFSM) — A man is facing a capital murder charge in connection to a homicide investigation in Rogers, according to Keith Foster with Rogers police.

Foster said Kevin Wayne Clayborn, 49, was arrested in Oklahoma City on Thursday at about 11:15 a.m. on capital murder and theft of property charges.

Misha Rivera, 48, was found dead in the living room of her home on W. Centennial Drive Saturday (May 5).

Rivera and Clayborn were in a relationship and had been living together, according to Foster. He said information from the investigation led to Clayborn being the initial suspect.

A car registered to Rivera was missing from her house and was later recovered in Van Buren. Police said information led investigators to believe Clayborn was in Oklahoma.

Police found him Thursday morning and he was taken into custody by the Oklahoma City Fugitive Task Force.