Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Canada – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Mrs. Cagle – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Mrs. Pennington – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Ms. Daekham Keovanpheng – 3rd Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Janie Darr Elementary, Rogers – Ms. Julie Finney – 3rd Grade
-
Ms. Williamson – 2nd Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
-
Ms. Rhodes – 4th Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
Mrs. Weege – 3rd Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
Ms. Beverly Workman – 3rd – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
-
Gravette Upper Elementary, Gravette – Mrs. Tina Burgess – 3rd Grade
-
Sutton Elementary, Fort Smith – Ms. Cole – 1st Grade
-
-
Mr. Joshua Johnson – 3rd Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Mrs. Traci Yeargan – 3rd Grade – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
-
Mrs. Megan Noriega – 3rd Grade – Janie Darr Elementary – Rogers