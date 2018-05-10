NWA, River Valley Schools Ranked Some Of The Best In The State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- More than half of the top ten schools in Arkansas as ranked by U.S. News can be found in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The recently released list shows Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville in the number one spot.

The academy has been ranked number one for multiple years in a row.

The second highest ranked school in our area is Prairie Grove High School at number four.

Ron Bond, the school's principal, said they were excited to see the school ranked so high in the state.

He called it validation for all the hard work both the students and the teachers do every day.

Bond said their mission is to become the best comprehensive school around.

"As a high school faculty, we made a choice about 10 years, that we were going to set on this path because our kids deserve it," Bond said. "We’re not done. It's time to keep growing but we’re very excited."

One of the school's teachers said it's the kids that helped them get to where they are today.

"Just like a sports team could not be successful if they didn’t have great athletes, we could not be successful if we didn’t have great students," Evan Hubbard said. "Students that are not just smart but students that really work hard and try hard and try to do their best."

Hubbard, a mathematics teacher, has been with the school for around 10 years.

In that time, he has seen a culture change among the students.

He said many want to challenge themselves in the classroom by taking more advanced placement classes, or AP classes.

When he started, only a handful of students were taking these courses and now he says over half of the students can be seen studying in these classes.

Benjamin Beason, a senior, said this is common among other students.

He said hearing about their rank gave him a strong sense of pride and satisfaction because a lot of work goes on in the school.

Beason knows some of the bigger schools may have more to offer, but his soon to be alma mater has something special.

"Since Prairie Grove is a small town community, there is obviously that sense of togetherness and just strong communal help and it just creates this sense of home that makes you feel comfortable," Beason said.

Just after Prairie Grove High School on the list is Bentonville High School ranked at number five and Rogers High School is ranked at number six.

Arkansas Arts Academy, Fayetteville and Scranton High Schools round out the list at numbers eight, nine and ten.