Richardson Granted Sixth Year Of Eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A new NCAA rule has given an Arkansas football player a chance for another season with the Razorbacks.

Kevin Richardson applied for a waiver for a sixth season of eligibility and that was granted on Thursday as the defensive back from Jacksonville, Ark. announced on Twitter.

The new NCAA rule states that players who redshirted their first year and later had an injury will be able to use a redshirt during the injury season and still have a sixth year of eligibility.

Richardson rejoins a talented secondary that includes returning starters Santos Ramirez, Ryan Pulley (who missed 11 games in 2017 due to injury), Kamren Curl and the top reserve from last season Chevin Calloway.

The now sixth year senior has 109 career tackles with four interceptions, three of which came in 2017, and has seven pass break ups.