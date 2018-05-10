× Rogers Celebrates 137th Anniversary With Historic Rail Car Tours

ROGERS (KFSM) — The City of Rogers is celebrating its 137-year anniversary Thursday (May 10). This marks the first date the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, known as the “Frisco” line, first stopped a locomotive here.

To celebrate, the 100-year-old A&M train commuter car #104 “Biloxi Blues” will be on the track by the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market and will have free tours.

The Downtown Rogers Farmers Market is also hosting the Community Engagement Kickoff for the redesign of Frisco Park. Ross Barney Architects of Chicago, Illinois, will be set up near East Poplar Street collecting feedback from community members to help guide the redesign of the park. From 4-7 p.m., there will be activities for kids with engagement sessions led by the architects. The event will be a drop-in format.

Ben Cline with the City of Rogers hopes people will offer their input. “It’s a great way to kind of kick off the process to re-imagine this park in our downtown,” Cline said.

At the same time, Downtown Rogers’ businesses will be hosting guest artists and musicians from across the area for the monthly “Art on the Bricks.”