Sparks Helps Pack 5,000+ Meals For Area Nonprofits

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Sparks Health System along with The Pack Shack were able to pack more than 5,000 meals by hosting a "Feed the Funnel" Party.

Hospital and clinic employees, including CEO Dan McKay, spent Thursday afternoon (May 10) putting together cheesy rice and vegetable packets and packing them into boxes.

In just one hour, volunteers made 675 packets which equals 5,400 meals, according to a news release.

The event was to celebrate national Hospital Week and Nurses Week.

“This is just one way our employees chose to give back to the community we’ve been a part of for more than 130 years,” said McKay in the release.