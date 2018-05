× WATCH: Tracking Storms And More Heat

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this morning, mainly across Northwest Arkansas as a weakening complex of storms moves southeast out of Kansas and Oklahoma. This afternoon looks hot again with highs in the 80s area-wide and this streak of hotter than normal weather continues into the weekend with highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: