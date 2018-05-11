Concert Held To Benefit Tornado Cleanup Efforts For Mountainburg Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCOLA (KFSM) -- It has been nearly one month since an EF-2 tornado tore through Mountainburg.

A benefit concert was held Friday night (May 11) at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma to help those impacted by the tornado.

Several buildings in the small town sustained a lot of damage during April 13th's tornado. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage and estimate the tornado was half a mile wide.

While the town will receive $100,000 from Governor Asa Hutchinson's state emergency proclamation fund, there's still a lot of work to be done and cleanup efforts continue.

Note: Information and video was gathered by 5NEWS Photojournalist Brett Roberts.