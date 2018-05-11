× Former IRS Agent Sentenced For Identity Theft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former IRS revenue agent from Barling was sentenced Friday (May 11) to more than four years in federal prison for stealing his client’s identity.

Ryan Payne, 36, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court to one count of misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors dropped an additional count of misusing a social security number and uttering counterfeit securities as part of his plea deal.

Judge Tim Brooks also ordered Payne to pay $9,953.13 in restitution and sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

The Treasurer Inspector General for Tax Administration launched a criminal investigation into Payne in 2015.

Agents found Payne had taken a flash driver from a client and used the client’s personal information to set up a credit account under their name, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.