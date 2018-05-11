× Human Society Of The Ozarks Hosts Garage Sale To Help Fund Programs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Humane Society of the Ozarks (HSO) is a foster home based rescue in Fayetteville hoping to continue helping animals and their pet owners.

HSO is having a garage sale Friday (May 11) and Saturday (May 12) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an assortment of clothes, electronics and household items.

All proceeds will benefit HSO and its programs. HSO is located at 1020 South One Mile Road in Fayetteville.

Humane Society of the Ozarks offers many programs including Low-Cost Spay and Neuter, Emergency Outreach, Shelter and Rescue, Cruelty Prevention and Pet Adoption. You can learn more about HSO and its programs here.