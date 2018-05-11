× Knight Fans 11 As Hogs Rout Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Blaine Knight might not have been on his best in the series opener against Texas A&M but the Arkansas right hander was more than enough.

The Razorbacks’ junior tied a career high with 11 strikeouts while the Arkansas offense exploded for two huge innings to take the series opener 9-3.

Knight finished going seven innings with no walks but did allow three home runs, all three runs scored via a home run.

Arkansas stayed in first place in the SEC West with the win and quickly got on the scoreboard as Carson Shaddy blasted a three-run home run in the first inning. The Razorbacks gave Knight a 4-0 lead after just one inning and that was more than enough.

Texas A&M tried to make things interesting as they cut the Hogs’ lead to 4-3 but a five run fifth inning put the game out of reach. Jack Kenley was walked and Hunter Wilson was hit by a pitch, both with the bases loaded, to put the lead back to three then Eric Cole drove in two with a single to center.

Arkansas will go for the series win on Saturday as Kacey Murpy will get the start. Game two of the series is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m.

