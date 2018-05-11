× Warm Weekend Ahead

The big story this weekend will be the unseasonable warmth with highs in the upper 80s to near 90º. These temperatures are well above the normal which ranges from 75-80.

6AM Saturday: We’ll have a few clouds across the area on Saturday morning with a clearing trend expected for most of the day.

NOON Saturday: Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 80s.

5PM Saturday: Sunny skies and hot!

This is the pattern for next week around Wednesday. It doesn’t resemble Spring at all. The strongest upper level winds that usually cause the big May thunderstorms are far removed from our area and are located in New England.

There’s just little no energy with the system moving into our area midweek. With daytime heating and enough of trough to stir things up, I’m sure we’ll get some thunderstorms around Wednesday but widespread severe weather outbreaks seem unlikely for at least another week.

-Garrett