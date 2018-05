× WATCH: Summer-Like Heat Intensifies Into The Weekend

Sunny and hot weather will continue to build into the weekend with some of the hottest weather of the year so far possible by Mother’s Day. Rain chances continue to be delayed into next week with the best chance of rain now looking more like the middle of next week.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: