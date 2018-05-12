Accidents Close Interstate 49 South Of Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Interstate 49 south of Fayetteville closed in both directions Saturday afternoon after an accident left two vehicles in the median.

The Arkansas State Police sent out an alert about 5:10 p.m. warning drivers that Interstate 49 south of Fayetteville at mile marker 57 near Greenland was closed due to "multiple accidents."

State Police dispatch reported two separate accidents, one in the northbound lanes and one in the southbound lanes.

According to dispatchers, injuries and possible fatalities were reported, but no further information was available.

The interstate reopened about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with 5News for this developing story.