Foam Fest Flows Through Downtown Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- People took to downtown Fayetteville on Saturday to raise a glass at a festival supporting local charities.

The eighth annual Foam Fest featured more than 50 local breweries, as well as big-name beers. They're all in town to showcase their summer specials.

Beer representatives had tents set up for Foam Festers to test and try the different beers. The festival attracts beer lovers from all over the state and country. It's also a chance for locals to get to know some of the new breweries in their own back yard.

"People love this event, you know, they look forward to it every year," said Brandon Karn, Foam Fest organizer. "We have people that come in from out of town for it, so it brings money into the community. People just look forward to it every year.

"It's a big weekend in town, so it's the big party after graduation," Karn said, referring to commencement Saturday at the University of Arkansas.

Proceeds from the event go to support local charities and causes.