FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Next Step Homeless Services is preparing for their 5th annual Honor and Duty 5K Fun Run and Walk. The run is help end veteran homelessness.

Kim Wolhford sat down with 5News Morning Anchor Laura Simon to talk about the event, where it is and how you can get registered.

The race will be held at Fort Chaffee on June 10 at 7:30 a.m. and everyone who registers BEFORE May 31 is guaranteed a T-shirt. For more information you can visit the Nest Step's website here.