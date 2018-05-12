× Letter Carriers Across America Participate In Annual Food Drive

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — America’s postal carriers spent their Saturday gathering food donations to fight food insecurity.

It was the National Association of Letter Carrier’s 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

They picked up non-perishable food items on their Saturday (May 12.) runs then dropped them off at local food banks.

One northwest Arkansas food bank announced on Facebook that this year’s event had exceeded their expectations.

The House of Hope Rescue Mission in Springdale organizers said they received 15,598 pounds of food this year, which is more than four times the amount of food they received during last year’s event.

You can find out more about the Stamp Out Hunger food drive by visiting the National Association of Letter Carrier’s website.