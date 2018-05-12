Local Women Injured In Georgia Accident That Kills 10-Year-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith woman was driving and a Van Buren woman was a passenger in a vehicle that overturned on a Georgia highway, killing one of the six children inside.

According to the Georgia State Police, Sonia Del Carmen Cabrera Benitez, 31, of Fort Smith was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer northbound on Interstate 75 near Locust Grove in Henry County, Georgia. Maria Olimpia Rivas Quevedo, 46, of Van Buren was a passenger.

Police said Benitez tried to change lanes but overcorrected and lost control. The Mountaineer began to spin and overturn and struck a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Stephanie Webb, 37, of McDonough, Georgia. The Mountaineer traveled back across the roadway and overturned, ejecting all nine passengers.

Angelica Ballinas, 10, was killed. The other five children were transported to Engleston Hospital for children in Atlanta: Enilsa Judith Revolorio Rivas (age unknown); Christopher Grandados-Cabrera, 11; Daira Grandados-Cabrera, 10; Natalia Gonzalez-Cabrera, 5; Esau Ballinas, 16; and Joselin Ballinas, 9.

Benitez and Quevedo were taken to the Atlanta Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Nissan, which struck a guardrail as a result of the collision, was injured but was not transported.