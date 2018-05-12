Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball Features Entertainment And Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Northwest Arkansas office of the American Heart Association hosted their annual Heart Ball on Saturday (May 12.) evening.

This year's event was titled "A Night Under the Stars" and offered attendees a night of elegant dining and dancing.

The Memphis-based showband SoulSations provided the night's music and both live and silent auctions were held to benefit the local organization.

Special guests also included three dynamic heart survivors sharing their stories with those in attendance in hopes of raising awareness about the warning signs and making healthy lifestyle choices.

Organizers say it is all about getting people to take steps to live a more heart-healthy life.

"Our idea is that we would help prevent heart disease," Executive Direcor Serena Munns said. "Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans but we are hoping that through community programming and different events that we make our community aware of how they can both mentally and physically enable themselves through diet nutrition fitness to make lifestyle changes."

The Northwest Arkansas office of the American Heart Association holds events like the Heart Ball throughout the year to help fund groundbreaking research on heart disease prevention, with some of the research being done in northwest Arkansas.