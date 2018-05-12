OK Governor Vetoes Gun Bill, Signs Adoption Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a bill that would have allowed Oklahomans to carry firearms without a permit or training, but she signed an adoption bill that allows agencies to look at religious or moral convictions of applicants.

The veto comes after opposition from the business community and law enforcement authorities, including top officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, who said it could threaten public safety.

The National Rifle Association had supported the bill's passage and had urged Fallin to sign it.

Fallin released a statement announcing her veto and stressing her support for the Second Amendment. She noted she had signed concealed and open carry measures in the past, and felt the state's current laws provide adequate protection of those rights.

The Legislature has adjourned its session already, so lawmakers will not be able to revisit the issue until next year after the election of a new governor.

The govern did, however, sign a bill into law regarding adoptions. The legislation gives adoption agencies the right to look at applicants' religious or moral convictions when deciding if they're worthy candidates.

The bill's author says he believes adoptions will increase in the state. But a number of human rights organizations came out against the bill, saying it could open the door for discrimination against gay couples, divorced people or interracial couples.

Fallin said she believes agencies should be allowed to operate in accordance with their beliefs.