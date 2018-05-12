× Shaddy Carries Hogs To Series Win On Senior Day

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Often times, senior day is a celebration for players who’ve been with a program for a while but haven’t always contributed. That wasn’t the case for Luke Bonfield, Jared Gates and Carson Shaddy, who all contributed to No. 7 Arkansas’s (35-15, 16-10) series clinching 3-1 win over Texas A&M.

Shaddy provided all the offense for the Diamond Hogs with an RBI single in the first inning that scored Eric Cole. Then in the seventh inning, Shaddy doubled to right field to bring home Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin.

The three seniors combined to get on base five times, as Gates walked and was hit by a pitch and Bonfield added a single.

For the second straight night, Arkansas’s starting pitcher was dominant. Junior Kacey Murphy (Rogers Heritage) posted one of his best starts ever. Murphy threw 111 pitches over a career high 7.1 innings and struck out five Aggies. Murphy allowed just four walks and two hits.

Murphy stranded eight Texas A&M runners on base compared to 11 Razorbacks that were left on.

Barrett Loseke came and recorded the final five outs for his third save of the season.

The series finale is tomorrow at 12 p.m. Isaiah Campbell gets the start for Arkansas.

