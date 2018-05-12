Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Mother’s Day Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharum’s Garden Center is wishing all the moms a Happy Mother’s Day!

Once a year they do a special customized color bowl with different flowers and moss.

It would make a perfect gift for the mom in your life.

In honor of this holiday, they have all their roses on sale along with many other great gift ideas.

Frank had some important tips for your new plants.

“The biggest thing is when you get these plants home, you want to fertilize like miracle grow or something similar to keep it healthy otherwise it will go backwards on you and won’t do well,” said Frank Sharum.

Segment Sponsored By: Sharum’s Garden Center